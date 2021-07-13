Nevada man dies in crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – A Nevada man died Sunday after his pickup ran off Mountain City Highway on a curve and struck a large boulder.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene about four miles north of Elko at 2 p.m.

Robert W. McKinnis, 73, of Henderson was driving south in a Dodge Ram pickup towing a boat when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway on a left curve. The pickup traveled down a steep embankment and struck a large boulder, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

McKinnis died at the scene. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

State Route 225 was closed in both directions until 4:55 p.m.

“With the assistance of our partners at the Nevada Department of Transportation traffic was then routed around the scene until the highway was fully reopened at 6 p.m.” stated NHP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

A fatal crash occurred on the same highway about 30 miles north of Elko on June 5. Denise M. Hance, 80, of Reno was killed when her southbound Kia overturned.

