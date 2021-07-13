 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada man dies in crash on Mountain City Highway
0 comments
alert top story

Nevada man dies in crash on Mountain City Highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain City Highway fatality.

A Henderson man died in this crash Sunday afternoon on Mountain City Highway.

 NHP

ELKO – A Nevada man died Sunday after his pickup ran off Mountain City Highway on a curve and struck a large boulder.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the scene about four miles north of Elko at 2 p.m.

Robert W. McKinnis, 73, of Henderson was driving south in a Dodge Ram pickup towing a boat when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway on a left curve. The pickup traveled down a steep embankment and struck a large boulder, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McKinnis died at the scene. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

State Route 225 was closed in both directions until 4:55 p.m.

“With the assistance of our partners at the Nevada Department of Transportation traffic was then routed around the scene until the highway was fully reopened at 6 p.m.” stated NHP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

A fatal crash occurred on the same highway about 30 miles north of Elko on June 5. Denise M. Hance, 80, of Reno was killed when her southbound Kia overturned.

0 comments
0
0
1
12
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021
Crime and Courts

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News