Nevada man dies in Eureka County crash
Nevada man dies in Eureka County crash

Nevada Highway Patrol

ELKO – A Nevada man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Eureka Highway.

Cesar Castillo Gonzales, 42, of North Las Vegas was driving toward Carlin when his Dodge Ram pickup containing five passengers failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway about 10 miles south of town and traveled off the right side of the road.

“The driver then steered to the left and struck a guardrail which caused the vehicle to be redirected across the highway,” stated the Nevada Highway Patrol. “The vehicle traveled down an embankment on the northbound shoulder and ultimately overturned.”

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His five passengers sustained minor injuries.

“Impairment is suspected in this crash,” NHP stated.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact the NHP’s Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

