Nevada man dies in U.S. 93 collision

ELKO – A Nevada man was killed on U.S. Highway 93 when his car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a semi.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Wednesday on the crash that occurred shortly before 6 a.m. April 9, about 50 miles south of Wells.

Matthew J. Conyers, 30, of Henderson was driving a Chevrolet Sonic southbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound semi. The semi then drove off the shoulder and overturned.

Conyers was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger in his car was transported by air to a hospital with serious injuries.

Several minutes after the crash, another northbound semi struck debris from the crash and drove off the road.

The crash was investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team.

