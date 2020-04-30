Nevada may open retail and more mid-May, with distancing

It’s possible restaurants and personal care services such as barbers, hair stylists and manicurists may be able to resume services on May 15, but state officials are trying to determine if that can be done safely.

The first phase of reopening is expected to last two to three weeks, depending on how things go. If there’s a major outbreak or cluster of cases, it’s possible the state could re-institute stricter rules, Sisolak said.

As Nevada moves into the next phase, the governor is going to allow county commissioners more power to determine how businesses reopen, as long as they meet statewide minimum rules.

To help counties and cities, the governor announced he’s forming a panel of state and county officials who will help craft guidelines for reopening.

Sisolak spoke in Carson City on a day state health officials reported at least 243 people had died statewide with the COVID-19 illness and nearly 5,000 had tested positive. Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In other developments: