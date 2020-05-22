Nevada posts 28.2 percent unemployment rate, highest in nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nevada’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to 28.2 percent in April, the worst-ever unemployment rate in state history and the highest mark in the country.

State employment officials said on Friday the state also lost nearly 244,800 jobs through the month of April, which helped drive the massive 21.3 percent spike in the unemployment rate, the largest one-month jump in state history. The previous record state unemployment rate was 13.7 percent in late 2010.

Overall state employment levels dropped to numbers last seen in 2013, and more jobs have been lost in one month than throughout the entire 2008 recession.

Nationally, all 50 states reported spikes in their unemployment rates owing largely to COVID-19-related emergency shutdown orders.

“There is no precedent for data like this, neither the magnitude of the shift nor the speed with which it has happened,” state Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a press release. “Because this is largely driven by policy response designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as businesses in the state are allowed to reopen we should expect to see a corresponding decline in the number of people unemployed as Nevadans return to work.”