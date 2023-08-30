ELKO – Pawn shops deal in merchandise, but for some of them the important thing to provide a necessary service.

Steve Andrus opened Nevada Red’s last fall in a familiar location on Commercial Street, where his parents Dale and Vicky have operated Elko Trophy and Picture This for decades.

He said his brother Dane had noticed that Ruby Mountain Pawn Shop was closing, and was surprised to learn that it was only one of two shops in town. Owner Jeni-Lei Powell “was instrumental in giving us a lot of information and helping us get everything going” on their own shop when she retired.

“When we first started looking into the pawn industry we sort of had a preconceived idea about it,” Andrus said. After doing research through the National Pawnbrokers Association, he learned that shops “actually do provide a greatly needed service to the community for the unbanked and the underbanked.”

“We have people come in – both the young and the elderly — and they need a little bit of money for medications so they can stay healthy. People have life situations that happen and they need to make the power bill — they’re a little bit short on their rent or something like that.”

“I’ve seen it benefit the community firsthand,” he said.

When someone needs cash to get by and then they come back in to redeem their item they are thankful for the assistance, “so it’s really great.”

Other people will bring in items to sell, and the pawn shop resells them “way below” retail price.

Andrus recalled a customer who had to walk across town on a broken foot to get to her job, and she was able to purchase an inexpensive bicycle to ride instead. “And now she has a permanent job and she is doing much better.”

Pawn shop owners must be wary of people who bring in items that could be stolen. Andrus said Nevada Red’s has yet to take in anything that was later confiscated by law enforcement.

“I think the national average for reported stolen items in pawn shops is one tenth of one percent,” he said.

Every item is checked by running the serial number through an online system called LeadsOnline. “Law enforcement can come in and cross reference those items with serial numbers to see if they are stolen.”

Nevada Red’s also takes each seller’s photo and fingerprints, “so it sort of deters that behavior.”

The shop deals in gold and silver coins, and Andrus must be knowledgeable about the precious metal content in any coin because it can be much higher than the face value.

He once had a customer bring in fake gold, but there are simple ways to test it for authenticity.

Another customer brought in two pennies that were worth about $3,500.

“I pushed them back across the counter and told them they needed to do some research on these, and if they needed help facilitating getting rid of them I would help them. But I wasn’t going to buy them for $2 and turn around and make $3,500 on them,” he said.

Though Nevada Red’s has been in business less than a year, it has already acquired an interesting assortment of merchandise that can’t be found in a regular store.

“We do have a wide selection of just about for everyone and every age,” said Andrus, who can be reached at 777-7901 for more information.