Nevada Report Card: Elko test scores show slight improvement

ELKO – Elko County School District’s overall test scores for reading and math proficiency in the 2021-2022 school year show a narrow improvement from the 2020-2021 school year, although individual schools in the district show a wide range of rates, new figures released by the Nevada Department of Education show.

Overall, ECSD test scores ran 5.5 to 6 percentage points lower than the state average in English Language Arts (ELA) and 3.4 to 7.4 points lower in math.

The Elko County School District’s ELA proficiency rate is 38.6% for the elementary level, 37.2% for the middle school level and 39.7% for high schools, compared with a rate of 37.3% for elementary students in the prior year, 39.6% for middle school students and 38.3% for high schools.

The mathematics proficiency rate in the scorecard for the district shows a score of 32.6% for elementary schools, 18.2% for middle schools and 17.3% for high schools for the 2021-2022 school year, compared with 25.6% for elementary schools, 16.8% for middle schools and 20.6% for high schools.

Ruby Valley School, with 22 students, had the highest ELA rate in the district at 63.6% and the highest math rating of 72.7% for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Nevada Report Card, and the scores for the other 35 schools in the district varied, including a couple schools with no scores available.

“The district expects significant improvements for this upcoming school year after implementing initiatives with the goal to make up for learning loss brought on by the circumstances of the pandemic,” said Kayla Church, communications specialist for ECSD.

One of these initiatives is the district’s recent partnerships with research-based organizations that provide professional development solutions to school districts impacted by school closures during Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“Other strategies implemented this school year include hiring for new positions dedicated to helping special student populations, instructional intervention personnel, expanding summer school and the purchase of Paper, the 24/7 online tutoring program,” Church said.

An ECSD statement says it is optimistic that new leadership roles filled in recent months will move the district forward, and that new administrators in the central office have started a strategic plan to provide a vision and goals “focused on quality instruction and student performance.”

To better prepare long-term substitutes and student teachers finishing their college program while teaching, the district also has begun conversations with Great Basin College to provide training for these staff members, according to the statement.

The district, “in collaboration with the Northeastern Nevada Regional Professional Development Program, has also revisited and made changes to its RISE program this year, taking into account the amount of teachers who come from alternative teacher training programs and long-term substitutes,” the district said.

RISE provides new teachers training prior to the school year and guidance and mentorship for the duration of their first year in the classroom.

Statewide tests

The Nevada Department of Education reported that the Smarter Balanced assessments in ELA and mathematics administered to third through eighth graders are now part of the Nevada Report Card for each school district and each school within the districts.

One part of the card is for chronic absenteeism, and ECSD’s rate is 42% for the 2021-2022 school year, but Church explained that that figure for ECSD includes absences recorded as medical doctor provided excuses (MDP), which is the code used by schools when recording an absence due to COVID-19.

The state announcement on new scores also singled out the Eureka County School District for making the most dramatic gains in ELA and math, increasing proficiency in both areas by more than 7 percentage points from the 2020-2021 school year to 61.3% in ELA and 47.1% in match.

"As a district, we are pleased to see our school improvement efforts having a positive impact on instruction and learning outcomes. Staff and students put out great efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and increased their efforts since returning to the classroom, in order to mitigate learning loss and achieve outstanding academic growth,” said Tate Else, superintendent of the Eureka County School District.

“These positive academic outcomes demonstrate that our methods are working, and we will stay focused on our goal to create better learning environments for all students in the face of new and evolving challenges,” Else said.

The statewide proficiency rate for ELA is 43.7% for the 2021-2022 school year, up 2.3 percentage points from the prior year, and the math rate is 29.8%, up 3.5 percentage points from the 2020-2021 year.

"We are pleased to see that Nevada's statewide proficiency rate in both ELA and math have shown an increase from the 2020-21 school year. This demonstrates that the tremendous efforts made by our educators are having a positive impact on student outcomes,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction.

“These results are moving in the right direction, and we need to invest and accelerate what is working. The Nevada Department of Education continues to support our students, families and educators, as we work together to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students resulting from the challenges of the last two years,” Ebert said in the Sept. 19 state announcement on test scores.

The Nevada Science Assessment also was administered to students in grades 5, 8 and high school, and the state’s overall proficiency rate was 19.96% in grade 5, up by 1.06% percentage points from the prior year, 34% for grade 8, down by 0.39 percentage points, and 20.7% for high school students, down 9 percentage points.