Nevada reports 100+ new cases of coronavirus
Nevada reports 100+ new cases of coronavirus

Nevada coronavirus
ELKO – Nevada reported more than a hundred new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday but no new deaths over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases is now 1,953 and Nevada’s death toll is 46.

Nevada was running in the middle of the pack among the cases reported in the United States, which ranged from 185 in Alaska to more than 120,000 in New York.

