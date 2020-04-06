Nevada reports 100+ new cases of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Nevada reported more than a hundred new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday but no new deaths over the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases is now 1,953 and Nevada’s death toll is 46.

Nevada was running in the middle of the pack among the cases reported in the United States, which ranged from 185 in Alaska to more than 120,000 in New York.