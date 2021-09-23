Nevada researchers studying herbicides in hopes of reducing wildfire fuels

RENO – With wildfires raging in the West, two University of Nevada, Reno researchers are doing further studies on two herbicides known to reduce cheatgrass, a fine fuel that ignites readily.

The researchers are looking at the herbicides’ effects on more desired plant species that often grow with cheatgrass, including native bunchgrasses and forbs, or wildflowers, in order to give land managers the information they need to weigh the costs and benefits of using these herbicides, Plateau and Rejuvra.

This work will hopefully give managers a better tool to reduce flammable cheatgrass while allowing desired forbs and bunchgrasses to increase.

The work is part of the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, and its Extension and Experiment Station units. Paul Meiman, associate professor and Extension specialist, is working with Brad Schultz, professor and Extension educator for Humboldt County, to test the use of the herbicides.

Plateau is an herbicide using the chemical imazapic that has been around for a while and commonly suppresses cheatgrass for one or two years. Rejuvra is a newer herbicide using indaziflam, which has already been shown to suppress cheatgrass for multiple years in other Western states.

