Nevada’s first comprehensive, biographical dictionary on Nevada art

“I sold Bob a number of paintings over the years and got to know him well,” said Bacon. “Working with the McFadden family to republish Bob’s original book with enhanced additions helps fulfill his vision of creating a valuable primary reference on artists who have painted in the state of Nevada. I am so very proud to help carry Bob’s passion for Nevada art forward, and share it with collectors and researchers.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McFadden’s collection of Nevada art was extensive. He had approximately 700 paintings in his private collection.

Artists included in the original manuscript McFadden created were: natives of Nevada, artists who came to Nevada and stayed, artists who came to Nevada and later left the state, artists who briefly visited Nevada to paint, and artists who may have never visited Nevada, but painted significant works related to the state.

“Our dad was passionate about collecting Nevada art, and he was on a mission to collect the most Nevada art,” said Carson McFadden, Bob McFadden’s daughter. “All of the walls in our childhood home, the historic Dr. Krebs Peterson House in Carson City, were covered with Nevada art and once he ran out of wall space he started hanging pictures on the ceiling. He was serious about his collection!”