Nevada’s school reopening plan recognized by Johns Hopkins University

The analysis examined how education recovery plans protect and support the health, safety, and wellbeing of students and teachers in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tracker appears on the University’s eSchool + Initiative website that provides resources for reopening K-12 schools.

“I’m proud of Nevada’s Path Forward Framework. It provides school districts, charter and private schools with flexibility, as well as ensures transparency and equity as reopening plans are developed at the local level,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “To have Nevada rated at this level is quite an honor and demonstrates the talent, commitment, and passion of our state leaders to safely guide staff, students, families, and communities through this pandemic.”