Nevada schools closed until further notice

Pehrson said that over the next few days the district will be sending out communication to schools, staff and communities with specific details on how the closure will be conducted, “including access to education through virtual means and the offering of nutrition programs for our families that may need this support. Through this process, we are committed to provide you with timely information on a regular basis, so please visit our website for updates on this situation.”

Sisolak’s announcement said the closure includes all public, private and charter schools.

In the Clark County School District, which is the fifth largest in the nation, students were expected to be on spring break from April 3-10. In the second most populous district, Washoe County, students began their two-week break on Friday.

As of Saturday, health officials had announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been hit hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that many shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers.