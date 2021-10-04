Nevada Schools to observe Governor Sisolak’s week of respect Oct.4-8

CARSON CITY – From October 4-8, public schools across Nevada are celebrating the Week of Respect.

Proclaimed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Week of Respect reminds us we all have a role to play in ensuring our schools are safe environments, where there is mutual respect for others and that bullying or hostility of any type – whether physical or emotional – is never tolerated.

“The Week of Respect reminds us all of the importance of being respectful of others to ensure our schools remain safe environments to learn and grow,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Hostile environments, including bullying or cyber-bullying, interfere with a student’s academic performance as well as their ability to participate in school activities and will never be tolerated in the Silver State.”

“Every year during the first week of October, the Week of Respect provides us with the opportunity to highlight the importance of the mental health and social-emotional development of our students,” Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Students can only meet their academic goals when they have safe and respectful learning environments where they are welcomed and their identities are valued and celebrated.”