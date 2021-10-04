Nevada Schools to observe Governor Sisolak’s week of respect Oct.4-8

CARSON CITY – From October 4-8, public schools across Nevada are celebrating the Week of Respect.
Proclaimed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Week of Respect reminds us we all have a role to play in ensuring our schools are safe environments, where there is mutual respect for others and that bullying or hostility of any type – whether physical or emotional – is never tolerated.
“The Week of Respect reminds us all of the importance of being respectful of others to ensure our schools remain safe environments to learn and grow,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Hostile environments, including bullying or cyber-bullying, interfere with a student’s academic performance as well as their ability to participate in school activities and will never be tolerated in the Silver State.”
“Every year during the first week of October, the Week of Respect provides us with the opportunity to highlight the importance of the mental health and social-emotional development of our students,” Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Students can only meet their academic goals when they have safe and respectful learning environments where they are welcomed and their identities are valued and celebrated.”
The Week of Respect is observed each year during the first week in October. During this Week, schools and districts across the State engage in activities and learning opportunities that highlight the importance of safe and respectful learning environments.
School districts and charter schools have organized events to commemorate the Week of Respect. Friday, October 8, has been designated as “Get Your Blue On” day. Everyone is encouraged to wear the color blue to show unity and stand up to bullying.
During the Week of Respect and every day, the Nevada Department of Education’s Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment works with educators, students, and families to ensure all students and adults learn work together in safe environments where identities and relationships are valued and celebrated.
In addition, students, families, and school staff across Nevada have access to SafeVoice, an anonymous reporting system used to report threats to the safety or well-being of students. SafeVoice was established by the Nevada Department in 2017 to protect student wellness, prevent violence, and save lives.