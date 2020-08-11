Nevada seeing fewer virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the same day Nevada health officials reported the lowest daily increase of new cases statewide in more than a month.

Combined with 22 new cases over the weekend, Elko County’s total now stands at 567, with 84 active cases and two hospitalizations.

Ten of the cases reported Tuesday were in Elko and two in Spring Creek.

State response chief Caleb Cage reported 548 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, noting what he called a stabilization and a decrease in reported hospitalizations.

There were 18 additional deaths, bringing Nevada’s total to 981. Statewide hospital occupancy rates were 71%, and intensive care units were at 61% occupancy.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported that 828 deaths have been in the Las Vegas area, or 84% of the state total.