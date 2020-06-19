Nevada sets another virus record; governor reviewing mask policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada has set another daily record for new coronavirus cases, for the second time this week.

On Friday, state health officials reported 410 new cases. The previous record was 379 cases reported on Tuesday. Before that, the largest one-day increase was 295 cases on May 22.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked his COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” for Nevadans, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

“Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory face mask order for residents going inside public places.

Nevada now has 12,486 confirmed cases, including 9,852 in Clark County. With no new deaths, the statewide death toll remains at 478.

There have been 1,810 new cases in Nevada over the past week, a 28% increase over the prior week and nearly double the amount reported two weeks ago.