CARSON CITY – In recent days, people have contacted the Nevada Supreme Court attempting to obtain refunds for warrant fees or bail payments made through a web link provided by an imposter.
The false message indicates the victim must pay the warrant fee or face arrest.
The Nevada Supreme Court and Court of Appeals only hear appeals from District Court cases.
No warrant or bail fees are collected when an individual files an appeal. None of the individuals who have contacted the Supreme Court have pending appeals or other business with the Court.
This request has caused concern for staff at the Court.
Additionally, the individuals had limited English proficiency and were not familiar with appellate court processes. Most of the calls have been from Las Vegas.
Anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar scam involving the Nevada Supreme Court or the Nevada Court of Appeals should contact the Nevada Attorney General, Consumer Complaints, at 702-486-3132, or file a complaint online at http://ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint.
