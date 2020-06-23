Nevada unemployment rate improves as jobs rebound from April lows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY, NV - According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) May 2020 economic report, when compared to April, all three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) had employment growth with Las Vegas growing by 20,900 jobs, Reno by 5,900, and Carson City growing by 300 jobs.

Despite the growth over the month, statewide jobs decreased by 17.3% or 245,300 jobs since May 2019, a trend also reflected in the MSAs. The Las Vegas MSA declined at a rate of 21.3% or 220,400 jobs for an employment level of 813,100. In the Reno MSA, the decline was at 11.7% or 29,000 jobs for an employment level of 218,300. The Carson City MSA, lost jobs at the rate of 11.4% or 3,500 jobs for an employment level of 27,300. These employment estimates are seasonally adjusted figures account for regularly seen seasonal changes to show underlying trends.

The construction sector in the Las Vegas and Reno MSAs showed growth over the year by 3,900 and 1,000 jobs respectively. Leisure and hospitality were the hardest hit sector in these MSAs with Las Vegas down by 128,000 jobs and Reno down by 15,000 annually. In the Carson City MSA, the largest decreases by number of jobs are the Trade, Transportation, & Utilities and Leisure & Hospitality sectors which decreased 600 jobs over the year. These sector estimates are not adjusted for seasonality.