Nevada virus cases top 7,000; a few new cases in rural counties

ELKO – The total number of coronavirus cases in Nevada topped 7,000 on Monday and new cases were reported over the weekend in Elko, Humboldt and White Pine counties.

The Nevada Independent compiled state and county data for the total of 7,049 cases as of Monday. The number of tests being performed outpaces the new infection rate, according to Nevada Department of Health and Human Services data.

Elko County health officials reported two new cases on Saturday and one on Monday, bringing the county’s total cases to 21.

Saturday's new cases were a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. The man is a close contact with a previous case, and the woman's case is still under investigation. Both are self-isolating at home.

Monday's new case is a man in his 50s. His case is also under investigation and he is self-isolating at home.

Humboldt County reported three new cases on Sunday. One is a woman in her 50s whose case is being investigated. The others are a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 40s who had contact with previously reported cases. All three are self-isolating at home.

White Pine County reported one additional case on Sunday, bringing its total to four.