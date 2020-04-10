Nevada virus death toll tops 100
0 comments
alert top story

Nevada virus death toll tops 100

  • 0
Nevada cases
NDHHS

ELKO – Sixteen additional coronavirus deaths were reported Friday in Nevada, bringing the state’s total past 100.

On the same day, the global death toll surpassed 100,000 among 1.6 million cases.

At the same time, local cases held steady on Friday, and several “presumed positive” cases reported by Elko County residents have been resolved.

The county still has a total of 11 cases with one death and three people fully recovered, according to the latest “dashboard.”

“This now includes presumed positive cases that we have followed up on to ensure symptoms have resolved and people are feeling better,” stated the county. “The cases are reported as Presumed Positive – Resolved.”

Twenty-six tests were performed Thursday and no additional positives were reported.

The total number of cases statewide stood at 2,584 on Friday, with 102 deaths, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Humboldt County still has 16 cases and White Pine County one case, while zero cases have been reported in Eureka, Lander, Pershing, Churchill, Mineral, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governor tightens restrictions
Local

Governor tightens restrictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Wednesday ordered a closure of golf courses, real estate open houses, religious gatherings of 10 people …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News