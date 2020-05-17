Nevada virus deaths decline; Elko County reports 2 more cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – There have been half as many coronavirus deaths in the past week since Nevada reopened many nonessential businesses.

According to Nevada Health Response, there were 22 deaths in the past week compared with 44 the prior week.

Nevada has had a cumulative total of 6,662 confirmed cases and 349 deaths.

Elko County health officials reported two new cases and one recovery on Saturday, bringing the county’s total cases to 20.

The new cases are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. The man is a close contact with a previous case, and the woman's case is still under investigation. Both are self-isolating at home.

No new cases have been reported in Humboldt or Lander counties over the past four days.