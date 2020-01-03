“Nevada Wild 2020”

“The earliest recorded observations of the West were those of artists who were dedicated to communicating the reality of American lands and territories," said Susanne Reese, curator of the exhibit. "The valuable information that they captured was of immense importance to Congress, the United States, Europe, and the rest of the world. Artists active in the West during the 1800s explored and created masterful landscape paintings and photographs. We can still see the beauty of their observations through the works of artists such as Albert Bierstadt, William Henry Jackson, Thomas Moran, Jack Hillars, George Catlin and Charles Deas, along with many others."