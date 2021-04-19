NevadaFIT receives national recognition

RENO – The University of Nevada, Reno has been recognized for its innovative one-credit course designed to better prepare first-year students for the rigors of college life.

NevadaFIT (which stands for “Freshman Intensive Transition”) is a winning submission in this year’s Academic Leaders Toolkit. The toolkit, a joint project of two of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education’s (WICHE) membership networks, the Western Academic Leadership Forum (Forum) and the Western Alliance of Community College Academic Leaders (Alliance), is a peer-reviewed repository of programs and practices that have been successfully deployed in postsecondary institutions around the West.

“The demonstrated success of NevadaFIT in preparing students to manage and overcome academic and structural challenges is invaluable,” Veronica Dujon, vice-chair of the Forum and the director of the Office of Academic Policy and Authorization for the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, said. “This initiative is particularly worthy of recognition as institutions attempt to address the adverse and inequitable consequences of the pandemic. NevadaFIT is an outstanding and inspiring investment in students.”