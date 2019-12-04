4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

During the Kansas Biggest Rodeo, in Phillipsburg, Smith and Corkill blitzed through a run in a first-place time of four-flat in the one-header and collected $3,380 each.

They struck it rich during the high-paying, one-header during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, in San Juan Capistrano, California.

In 4.5 seconds, they bested the field and slammed down $9,287 apiece.

In the final weekend of the regular season, Smith and Corkill made another one-run victory — stopping the clock in 5.1 seconds for $2,065 each in the Apache (Oklahoma) Stampede.

Smith and Corkill also split the All-Around Cowboy award in Apache, each competing in the steer roping.

WNFR OutlookBeen there, done that — hoping to do it again.

Corkill said he’s “the best I’ve ever felt” going into the early stages of his 10th WNFR.

“I’m locked in. I just want to take it one steer at a time and not think about it too much,” he said. “I want to make it easier and not make it too big of a deal.”

Obviously, Corkill wants to win every night but he also wants to play it smart.