Nevadans to receive premium relief refunds for auto insurance policies

CARSON CITY -- There is good news for Nevada drivers as many will receive premium refunds for their auto insurance policies as a result of less claims being paid as Nevadans continue to “Stay Home for Nevada.”

“There are fewer cars on the road here in Nevada and many insurance carriers have reported significant decreases in claims. Fewer claims saves money which the carriers are now providing back to their consumers. This means money will be going back to consumers’ pockets in a time when relief is needed the most,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

The Division of Insurance has reviewed and approved recent requests from auto insurance companies to provide premium refund credits, checks, dividends and similar measures in response to the stay at home orders and other disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers whose insurance companies are currently participating will be notified directly by their insurance company. Consumers do not need to take any action to receive such relief.

The Division is encouraging more insurance companies to consider taking this step to help Nevadans during this difficult time. The Division will promptly review all filings and will approve all reasonable proposals for consumer relief.

Consumers who have questions about premium relief refunds are encouraged to contact their insurance company first. If they have additional questions, they may contact the Division by emailing cscc@doi.nv.gov.

