Nevada's COVID-19 boss calls out Elko County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Esmeralda County, with a population of 974, reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday. It had been Nevada’s only county without a confirmed case.

On Thursday, Cage — the chairman of Nevada’s Mitigation Task Force who himself has recovered from the virus since testing positive last month — and other panel members objected to part of Elko County’s action plan that states: “Elko County wants to make it clear that individual businesses will not be held liable for actions of their customers.”

Nevada Department of Business and Industry Director Terry Reynolds said they have received numerous complaints about the lack of enforcement there. Nevada National Guard Lt. Col. Brett Compston said he was alarmed by what he saw during a recent visit to the county.

“I went into a number of their businesses and quite frankly, I was quite scared — probably the most scared I’ve been in the eight months I’ve been doing this,” Compston said.

The panel directed Elko County officials to return next week with a “more robust enforcement plan.”

County Human Resources Director Amanda Osborne said local leaders have been walking a fine line in the rural county known for its independent streak.