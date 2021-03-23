Nevada's COVID-19 test rate drops below WHO threshold

ELKO – Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped below the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold, indicating the state overall has a low burden of coronavirus disease.

Nevada’s rate is 4.7%. Elko County’s rate stood at 6.5% on Tuesday, slightly higher than the recommended mark.

The number of cases and hospitalizations have also continued to drop both statewide and locally. Elko County currently has 42 active cases and three patients are hospitalized. Only six new cases were confirmed in the county last Friday through Monday.

Elko County has completely vaccinated 11.4% of the population, compared with 12.6% statewide.

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, reported Monday that Nevada is seeing a high diversity in COVID-19 varients.

There are four variants that make up 65% of all cases. B.1 and B.1.2 variants are the most common statewide and nationally.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}