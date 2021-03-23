Nevada's COVID-19 test rate drops below WHO threshold

ELKO – Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped below the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold, indicating the state overall has a low burden of coronavirus disease.
Nevada’s rate is 4.7%. Elko County’s rate stood at 6.5% on Tuesday, slightly higher than the recommended mark.
The number of cases and hospitalizations have also continued to drop both statewide and locally. Elko County currently has 42 active cases and three patients are hospitalized. Only six new cases were confirmed in the county last Friday through Monday.
Elko County has completely vaccinated 11.4% of the population, compared with 12.6% statewide.
Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, reported Monday that Nevada is seeing a high diversity in COVID-19 varients.
There are four variants that make up 65% of all cases. B.1 and B.1.2 variants are the most common statewide and nationally.
B.1.427 and B.1.429 are the so-called “California” variant. These have been seen in Nevada since mid-December and now make up approximately a quarter of all cases in the state. The CDC considers these “variants of concern,” saying they may be less susceptible to a monoclonal antibody therapy and may be more infectious.
The B.1.1.7 UK variant was first seen in Nevada about a month ago. For three weeks there were no additional cases. Last week, 37 more cases were identified.
As of April 5, all Nevadans aged 16 and older will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments statewide.
The next vaccination clinics in Elko are scheduled April 9 and 17 at the Elko Convention Center.
For information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage.
Individuals may also contact the Immunize Nevada COVID-19 vaccine hotline 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.