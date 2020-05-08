Nevada's 'Phase 1' begins Saturday

Nevada prepared to begin its first phase of reopening Saturday as the number of coronavirus deaths topped 300 and total confirmed cases approached 6,000.
Rural Nevada has seen a mixed impact from the virus. Elko County reported Friday that another patient has recovered, leaving only three active cases and no new ones over the past 10 days – making it one of the lowest per-capita rates in the state.
Humboldt County reported three new cases, for a total of 61, as it continues to suffer Nevada’s highest per-capita rate.
Some Elko County businesses opened ahead of Saturday’s official launch date announced Thursday by Gov. Steve Sisolak, including some businesses that are not included in his Phase 1 plan.
The City of Elko has posted the governor’s latest directive on its website and pointed out that businesses allowed to reopen Saturday -- with restrictions -- include retail stores, restaurants, bars that serve food, and hair and nail salons.
Phase 1 is anticipated to last through May 30.
Businesses that are to remain closed through Phase 1 include casinos, bars that aren’t licensed to serve food, gyms and other fitness facilities, entertainment and recreation venues, sporting event venues, movie theaters (except drive-ins), bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and brothels.
Most city, county and state offices remain closed under the directive, including the Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers can renew expiring registrations online or at kiosks, but the governor is also allowing a 90-day extension after reopening.
Many other government services are also available by phone, email or appointment.
Some public recreation facilities have already reopened, such as golf courses and tennis courts. Others remain closed, including City of Elko parks, playground equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, baseball and football fields, and the swimming pool.
State parks are directed to reopen but to avoid overcrowding.
Several Elko businesses announced that they have reopened or planned to reopen on Saturday. These include Evergreen Floral, Bodily’s Furniture, Indigo gifts, Blohm Jewelers, and J.M. Capriola’s downtown, as well as Real Deals in the East End Mall.
The new Kohl’s store that was preparing to open when the pandemic hit is apparently not opening this weekend.
The company opened stores in four states, including Utah, on May 4, and plans to open in 10 more states on Monday, including Idaho.
“We look forward to staying in touch for future updates,” stated an email response from the company.
Gov. Sisolak’s directive says “vulnerable persons are strongly encouraged to stay home under Phase 1." These include anyone 65 or older, those with chronic lung disease or serious heart conditions, the immunocompromised, and pregnant women.
The directive also “strongly encourages” all other Nevadans “to stay in their residences to the greatest extent possible. ... To reduce the spread of COVID-19 via respiratory transmission, the Nevada public should utilize face coverings in public places.”
Gatherings of 10 or more are still not allowed, and all employers must take “proactive measures” to ensure compliance with social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Employees who interact with the public are required to wear face masks “to the maximum extent possible.”
Employers and employees are encouraged to continue telework when possible and return to work in phases.
