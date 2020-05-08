Nevada's 'Phase 1' begins Saturday

Most city, county and state offices remain closed under the directive, including the Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers can renew expiring registrations online or at kiosks, but the governor is also allowing a 90-day extension after reopening.

Many other government services are also available by phone, email or appointment.

Some public recreation facilities have already reopened, such as golf courses and tennis courts. Others remain closed, including City of Elko parks, playground equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, baseball and football fields, and the swimming pool.

State parks are directed to reopen but to avoid overcrowding.

Several Elko businesses announced that they have reopened or planned to reopen on Saturday. These include Evergreen Floral, Bodily’s Furniture, Indigo gifts, Blohm Jewelers, and J.M. Capriola’s downtown, as well as Real Deals in the East End Mall.

The new Kohl’s store that was preparing to open when the pandemic hit is apparently not opening this weekend.

The company opened stores in four states, including Utah, on May 4, and plans to open in 10 more states on Monday, including Idaho.