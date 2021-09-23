Nevada's teacher of year was a familiar face in Elko

CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.

Deanne Moyle-Hicks was a reading coach and instructor at Southside Elementary for many years, and was named one of the Elko County School District’s “STARS” in 2013. Now she teaches fourth-grade students at Natchez Elementary School on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert surprised her on Monday with an assembly announcing her selection as Teacher of the Year.

Hicks is from Eureka and has served Northern Nevada students for 28 years. They said she advocates for education “that embraces and empowers all students of diverse cultures.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Throughout her 28-year teaching career, Deanne Moyle-Hicks’ passion and care have positively impacted the lives of countless students in Nevada,” said Sisolak. “She is a life-long Nevadan and a life-long learner who models hard work and perseverance to her students daily. It is more important now than ever to recognize and uplift the dedicated teachers who continue to make learning engaging and accessible for students, and Ms. Hicks is a phenomenal example of this approach.”