New art exhibit at Western Folklife Center
New art exhibit at Western Folklife Center

New art exhibit at Western Folklife Center

An example of Jo Mora's work.

 Submitted

ELKO --The Western Folklife Center now exhibiting multifaceted artist Jo Mora in the Wiegand Gallery. “The Western Sights of Jo Mora” presents an engaging overview of the artist's work in various media, from his signature cartes (illustrated maps) and illustrations to watercolors and bronze sculptures.

Artist Joseph Jacinto “Jo” Mora came to the United States from Uruguay and became enamored with the culture and stories of the American West at an early age. Throughout his lifetime Mora documented the changing landscape of the West through detailed etchings, illustrated maps, paintings, sculptures and stories.

The early 20th Century American experience is beautifully brought to life with the current exhibit, according to WFC staff.

In addition to the survey of works on display by Mora, the WFC is also showing a special selection of contemporary handcrafted gear from their permanent.

Mora’s exhibition coincides with the recent release of the visually rich and captivating book, “The Life and Times of Jo Mora: Iconic Artist of the American West” by Jo Mora Trust Collection curator Peter Hiller. The book will be on sale in the gift shop and through the online store.

The exhibit was produced with support from the Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Jo Mora Trust, Ford Foundation, Hearst Foundation, Arthur and Marianne Glaser Fund and the City of Elko.

