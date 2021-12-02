New artist at Elko County Art Club

ELKO – A local artist recently began creating positive affirmation messages combined with photographs to nurture herself and help promote the idea of helping others.

“I use the P.C. photo editing, combined with the I-Pad,” said artist Kathlyn Tipton. “I do nature photographs and I don’t want to go beyond nature. There is enough artistry and beauty in it that I don’t need to add with extra Photoshop stuff.”

“My career was in educational psychology,” Tipton said. “I started out as a school psychologist. I got my educational psychology license to work in private practice.”

Tipton turned to writing when she lost her career due to a disability.

“Writing has always been a part of my career and a solid skill-set for me,” she said.

Tipton began self-publishing books in her professional realm. She has about a dozen books centered around psychology on Amazon.

One book, “Agape, the Amazing Powers of Love,” explores inspirational self-development.

“It has threads to stimulate, not dictate,” Tipton said.

Her creative explorations led her further into photography, which she had been attracted to since she was an adolescent.

“I was fascinated. That is where it started.”

Her current artwork focuses on nature imagery combined with positive sayings. She creates placards that can sit on a stand or be hung on a wall. These sell for $30 each.

She finds this to be an extension of her career in psychology.

However, she was tired of the pathology and problem focus of her career and wanted to focus on a nurturing and positive outlet for herself and others.

“Agape” is where she first incorporated her photographic work.

She finds inspiration in all forms of spirituality.

Tipton is now selling her work at the Elko County Art Club Gallery. Fifty percent of the profits is given back to agencies in northern Nevada that support disadvantaged members of the community.

Both Tipton and her husband, Bruce, are also working on building compact furniture to give to homeless people who get their first apartment, and to impoverished families in the region.

“Agape” is also on sale at the art club and available by contacting Tipton.

