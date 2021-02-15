New artist in residency program accepting applications

ELKO – The School of the Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno is pleased to announce the first Great Basin National Park Foundation-University of Nevada, Reno Artist-in-Residence Program, open to artists living in the Nevada/Utah Great Basin region. The two-to-four-week residency, occurring between June and September 2021, is open to visual artists, literary artists, musicians and other creative activity media artists, including performance, theatre, dance and music composition. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021.

This artist-in-residence program invites artists to reside within the park, which is located in eastern Nevada near the Utah border. Artists will be inspired by and create works of art in the unique natural and cultural settings of Great Basin National Park. Artists will be surrounded by the natural beauty of the park from the 13,063-foot summit of Wheeler Peak to the depths of Lehman Caves.

“The park offers the solitude of the wilderness and provides expansive and renowned dark-sky stargazing,” said Tamara Scronce, director of the University’s School of the Arts. “The sights, sounds and textures of the environment, along with uninterrupted time, offer a respite from typical daily life and provide inspiration for creative work.”

