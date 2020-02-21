New Boys & Girls Clubs gym opens in Wells

WELLS -- Nevada Gold Mines contributed $135,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for the gym floor at the new William N. Pennington Boys & Girls Club in Wells.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said, “Nevada Gold Mines is committed to building stronger communities with a focus on education and health programming. Our recent investment in the Wells Boys and Girls Club gymnasium will help to support healthy lifestyles among our youth while simultaneously providing an additional meeting space that will benefit the Wells community.”

The Wells facility, which recently opened, includes a gymnasium, full service kitchen, computer lab and multi-purpose lobby.

“The new Club has the capacity to serve every child in the Wells community and will be used for Boys & Girls Club programs, youth sports, community events, and much more,” said Rusty Bahr the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Elko County.

