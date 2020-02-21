New Boys & Girls Clubs gym opens in Wells
0 comments
top story

New Boys & Girls Clubs gym opens in Wells

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wells Boys and Girls Club

Standing in back, from right: Natasha Eldridge, communications specialist for Nevada Gold Mines; Rebecca Darling; Rusty Bahr, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Elko; Megan Tibbals, Long Canyon general manager; Melissa Schultz, communities and social performance senior specialist; and Danielle Runnion, Boys and Girls Club of Wells director.

 SUBMITTED

WELLS -- Nevada Gold Mines contributed $135,000 to the Boys & Girls Club for the gym floor at the new William N. Pennington Boys & Girls Club in Wells.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said, “Nevada Gold Mines is committed to building stronger communities with a focus on education and health programming. Our recent investment in the Wells Boys and Girls Club gymnasium will help to support healthy lifestyles among our youth while simultaneously providing an additional meeting space that will benefit the Wells community.”

The Wells facility, which recently opened, includes a gymnasium, full service kitchen, computer lab and multi-purpose lobby.

“The new Club has the capacity to serve every child in the Wells community and will be used for Boys & Girls Club programs, youth sports, community events, and much more,” said Rusty Bahr the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Elko County.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections – January
Local

Food Establishment Inspections – January

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News