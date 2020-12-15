New cases hold steady, hospitalizations rise in Elko County

ELKO -- Elko County reported 33 new cases of coronavirus and 33 recoveries Tuesday. Eighteen patients are currently hospitalized, up from 15 on Monday.

Thirteen of the new cases are in West Wendover, eight in Elko, seven are tribal, one in Carlin, one in Lamoille and one institutional. The remaining two are under investigation.

The county currently has 412 active, confirmed cases out of a total of 3,517 since the pandemic began. There have been 31 deaths.

The county said people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine. They may stop quarantine as long as symptoms do not develop on day 10 after exposure, or on day seven after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day five after exposure or later).

You have been in close contact if:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more.

• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19.

• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them).

• You shared eating or drinking utensils.