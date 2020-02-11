New child support regulations in Nevada

CARSON CITY – New guidelines used by courts when calculating child support are now in effect in Nevada.

“In order to get as many parents contributing to their children’s well-being, the new guidelines allow for more flexibility in considering both parents’ financial circumstances when setting child support levels,” said Deputy Administrator Elisa Cafferata of the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

There is no longer a minimum flat rate, which the agency said some noncustodial parents could not provide. The guidelines also eliminate the presumptive maximum rate.

New child support cases as of Feb. 1, 2020, will be decided using the new guidelines.

For existing cases, the child support amounts do not change automatically. Parents may request a review or modification once every three years. Parents may also request a review or modification if there has been a change of 20% or more in one of the parents’ financial circumstances.