New coronavirus cases reported this week in Lander, Humboldt counties

ELKO -- Fewer deaths from coronavirus are being reported in Nevada and the number of confirmed cases are also running at a slower pace.

A total of 286 deaths in the state have been attributed to the disease so far. That’s an increase of 24 over the past week. There were 50 deaths in the prior seven-day period and 46 the week before that.

The number of confirmed cases stood at 5,663 on Wednesday. There have been about 1,260 new cases over the past two weeks, compared with about 2,160 in the prior two-week period.

Humboldt County reported three additional cases on Monday, for a total of 53. The new cases are a female in her teens, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 20s. They all had contact with a previous reported case, and are all self-isolating at home. There have been three deaths in Humboldt County.

Lander County reported one additional case on Tuesday, bringing its total to 14.

Elko County’s confirmed positive total remained at 15, with four active cases and one death. There have been 35 presumed positive cases in which a person had mild or moderate symptoms but was not tested.