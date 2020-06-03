New COVID-19 case reported as test results trickle in

“It is a fairly good assumption if you haven’t received a call yet, you’re probably negative,” Putnam told the commissioners. “Positive tests are flagged by the state. They call me, and we take it from there.”

Out of that four-day round of tests, the county “had only one positive result so far, which is excellent for us to keep moving in phases.”

Putnam explained two other people who had symptoms tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is not the time to be complacent,” Putnam said. “Make sure you are doing everything you can for your neighbors and Elko County.”

Results from Walmart’s drive-thru testing have not been revealed to the county, said interim Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr.

“Walmart used a private lab, so that information doesn’t go through the state lab in a timely fashion,” Kerr said.

Putnam said there is some talk that Elko County may be required to test 2% of its population once a month. However, it is unclear if that would include rural counties or be required from urban counties such as Clark and Washoe counties.