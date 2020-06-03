New COVID-19 case reported as test results trickle in

ELKO – Elko County reported a new positive coronavirus case Wednesday as results from last week’s testing are starting to come in.
A woman in her 50s who is self-isolating at home is the latest case reported. She is known to be a close contact of another confirmed case.
The announcement comes as results are trickling in for individuals who took the drive-thru COVID-19 test at the Elko Convention Center between May 27 and 30.
The confirmation brings the total of active cases up to 10 and 15 cases recovered, according to the Elko County COVID-19 dashboard.
The county reported 26 confirmed cases after performing 2,455 tests with 2,429 negative results and one death.
The testing “went extraordinarily well,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam during his report to the Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday.
A total of 1,162 people were tested in the first round of community-based testing. The county was assisted by 30 National Guard servicemen and women from Reno, along with medics from the Air Force.
West Wendover residents were also tested for COVID-19 last week, along with other communities, Putnam said.
Because of ramped-up testing across the state, the results will take longer to receive.
“It is a fairly good assumption if you haven’t received a call yet, you’re probably negative,” Putnam told the commissioners. “Positive tests are flagged by the state. They call me, and we take it from there.”
Out of that four-day round of tests, the county “had only one positive result so far, which is excellent for us to keep moving in phases.”
Putnam explained two other people who had symptoms tested positive for coronavirus.
“This is not the time to be complacent,” Putnam said. “Make sure you are doing everything you can for your neighbors and Elko County.”
Results from Walmart’s drive-thru testing have not been revealed to the county, said interim Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr.
“Walmart used a private lab, so that information doesn’t go through the state lab in a timely fashion,” Kerr said.
Putnam said there is some talk that Elko County may be required to test 2% of its population once a month. However, it is unclear if that would include rural counties or be required from urban counties such as Clark and Washoe counties.
If it is required from the rurals, “we’ll see if that is sustainable and doable,” he said. “If it is, and if it helps out the state, our county, and the City of Elko, of course, we will do what we can to make that happen. We can ease the recovery efforts and make sure everybody is safe in our communities.”
If 2% of the population do not show up to future community-based testing events, it will not hinder reopening the county, “as long as we’re attempting to try and meet the goals,” Kerr explained.
“We do the best we can … but [the state] is not going to say, ‘No, you can’t open up.’ I don’t believe so,” she said.
