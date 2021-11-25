New director gets started at Trail Center

The California Trail Interpretive Center west of Elko is ready to get rolling again.

Paul Brownlee got started as the new director of the Bureau of Land Management’s California Trail Interpretive Center in October. He has been busy with working on maintenance issues and looking at budgets, but he has also been talking with the staff and thinking about programs and activities, and he is working toward getting the center back to being open five to seven days a week.

When COVID hit in the spring of 2020, the interpretive center closed for the summer. Then there were some problems with the HVAC system and other maintenance issues, and there was a staffing shortage, so when it was time to finally get the center opened up again, it had a gradual reopening. Since July of this year the center has been open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brownlee has been impressed with what he has seen at the center.

“The center is beautiful,” Brownlee said. “And there’s quite a bit of historical value to what we’re doing here.”

The trail center has quite a story to tell, if you try to picture yourself in the shoes of people who loaded up a wagon with some supplies and set off into the unknown in search of a new stake in life.

“I don’t know that people today would be down for something like that,” Brownlee said.

As the trail center’s website says, “the California Trail experience was not just a formative period in the history of the United States; it is, arguably, the formative event in the development of the American personality and culture,” bringing together “rugged individualism and personal freedom with the spirit of cooperation and community responsibility.”

Since reopening in July, the center has had around 100 visitors a day. This fall, quite a few school groups have visited the center on Fridays. The students spend some time at stations where they learn how to knit socks and how to pack their wagon with the supplies they would need for their journey west, and they learn some of the stories of the California Trail and the history of this region.

There have also been programs for the public on Saturdays, and more programs are in the works. For information on the trail center and its programs, go to californiatrailcenter.org.

Another project being planned for the center is a new section of trail behind the center, so that people will be able to walk about a mile if they go out to the end of the trail and back.

Brownlee’s history

Brownlee has always enjoyed the outdoors and helping to get people involved in outdoor adventures, and that will be one of his focuses as he works on plans for the center.

Brownlee grew up in Middleburg, Florida, a small town outside Jacksonville. After Sept. 11, 2001, he decided to join the military.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do.”

He was assigned to the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade on the day they were jumping into Iraq. He was with the 173rd in Iraq in 2003 and into early 2004.

After three years in the military, Brownlee left in 2005 and began to work for the U.S. Department of Defense in the recreation division.

“After I got back from Iraq it really helped me to get in the outdoors, and I just wanted to share that with other people,” Brownlee said. “There’s something about being outdoors.”

“I spent many years leading historical and cultural trips as well as high adventure trips for soldiers and family members,” Brownlee said.

“One of the things I really enjoyed doing was a program called the Warrior Adventure Quest for redeploying soldiers. We would take units that had redeployed and offer a one-day high adventure trip. Things like paint ball and mountain biking, or climbing, or snowboarding.

“We would link the teamwork that you would use in the outdoors as far as buddy systems, keeping each other safe, watching each other’s back, and link that to deployment. And at the end we would kind of sum it up with, even back home, when you have an issue, it’s the people to your left and right that you rely on for help.”

He was a recreation assistant from 2005 to 2008 and then became a recreation specialist.

From 2005 to 2018, Brownlee was in Vicenza, Italy, working for the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Brownlee and his family then moved to Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he was the outdoor recreation division chief for the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. He was there until moving to Elko to take the trail center job in October 2021.

“For me it was just time to try something new, expand my horizon a little bit,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee and his wife and their four children and one granddaughter enjoyed their time in Italy and all the recreation opportunities there, which included a lot of skiing and snowboarding.

Since moving to Louisiana three years ago, they have been enjoying the different kinds of recreation opportunities they have had in the States.

“We’ve had the opportunity to visit quite a few parks out West,” Brownlee said. “The beauty of the landscape in the United States really attracts me to them.”

“There’s so much to do here if you want to get out and do it.”

But they haven’t done any skiing or snowboarding since moving to Louisiana, so they are excited to be able to get back into these sports in northern Nevada.

“They’re really excited for the snow to start falling,” Brownlee said.

At the California Trail Interpretive Center, Brownlee is thinking about a lot of possible projects and programs, including increased advertising to bring in more travelers; some additional activities at the annual California Trail Days, possibly including trail rides with actual stock; and events to get more local people involved with the trail center and outdoor activities.

“I would love to start some weekly or monthly hiking, out and about, hitting parts of the trail,” Brownlee said.

“I’m definitely excited to be here and excited to get to know the community and see what I can offer for them,” Brownlee said. “I’m excited to get things going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.