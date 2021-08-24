New dog park prepares for grand opening

Wiley also said not having a dog park created challenges for athletes because pet owners would use designated human recreational areas for their dogs and some were irresponsible, leaving “piles of delight.”

Shelton said dog parks are highly beneficial to communities and that percentage-wise, dogs make up the largest number of household pets.

The City of Elko allotted about $280,000 to the park, which went mostly into improving the parking lot and fulfilling disability requirements.

Shelton said she and others involved raised $13,500 toward their goal of establishing the park. Most of that went toward fencing.

“Kisty Williams out of Lamoille, the one who did the Lamoille Dog Park, helped me get my foot in the door,” Shelton said about the process of creating a park in town.

“I took my dogs in the desert all the time, but they ended up with cuts all over their feet and sticks in their ears,” Shelton said. “I do want kids to have their own space and dogs to have their own area. Once this is fully open, they are not going to allow dogs in the ballfields.”