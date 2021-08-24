New dog park prepares for grand opening

ELKO – A canine lover’s dream is finally coming true with Elko’s first official dog park.
Organizers and the public can celebrate the formal opening Oct. 2 at the former Fifth Street Park. There will be a Puppy Love 5K and other activities for both humans and their four-legged friends.
Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said he was approached about the idea of a dog park in 2019. A proposal to convert Fifth Street Park into Elko City Dog Park went before the City Council in October of that year.
“It’s been a work in progress,” said Darci Shelton, one of the main citizens to get the park going.
“It’s not finished yet, Shelton said. “We are fine with people using it right now, but you just have to do this at your own discretion.”
Gaps in the fencing and a privacy fence in front of the south residential area should be completed by the grand opening. Future improvements include ramps for both the small dog and large dog areas. Weaving cones, pedestals, a frost-free watering area, and benches will also be included.
The original plea to City Council was highly regarded.
In an earlier story, Mayor Reece Keener said there was a problem having youths crossing the busy road by the park when it was used for soccer and other activities.
Wiley also said not having a dog park created challenges for athletes because pet owners would use designated human recreational areas for their dogs and some were irresponsible, leaving “piles of delight.”
Shelton said dog parks are highly beneficial to communities and that percentage-wise, dogs make up the largest number of household pets.
The City of Elko allotted about $280,000 to the park, which went mostly into improving the parking lot and fulfilling disability requirements.
Shelton said she and others involved raised $13,500 toward their goal of establishing the park. Most of that went toward fencing.
“Kisty Williams out of Lamoille, the one who did the Lamoille Dog Park, helped me get my foot in the door,” Shelton said about the process of creating a park in town.
“I took my dogs in the desert all the time, but they ended up with cuts all over their feet and sticks in their ears,” Shelton said. “I do want kids to have their own space and dogs to have their own area. Once this is fully open, they are not going to allow dogs in the ballfields.”
The dog park comes with rules, of course. Children who bring their dogs to the park must be 12 or older. The park is open from dawn to dark. People must pick up after their animals. There will be doggie bag stations and a trash can near the exit.
The dog park includes two acres, Shelton said. The space allows dogs plenty of room to run.
“Animals need structure, control and guidelines,” said Veronica Martinez Green, owner of K9s for Kindness. “The average dog needs to run two to five miles per day.”
“I have three dogs, and I am super excited about this,” said Joanie Gustin, who was exercising her dogs Monday evening. “Dogs need to be socialized. There are too many dogs out there that aren’t trained and so they are aggressive to other dogs.”
“I love dogs, so that is the reason I had to do this,” Shelton said.
