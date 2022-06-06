New executive director takes the helm at the convention center

ELKO – The Mining Expo will take place this week as the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority gets back to full speed. Along with the return comes another change: The ECVA Board has announced a new executive director.

Annette Kerr, a local with a great deal of community experience, has already begun taking the helm under the guidance of current executive director Katie Neddenriep.

The ECVA board of directors selected Kerr during a special meeting on June 3. Her background includes both public and private-sector experience. She served as CEO of the Red Lion Inn & Casino when it was owned by McClaskey Properties. She then spent several years working for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office as their emergency manager before joining the Spring Creek Association as vice president.

Kerr has lived in Elko for more than 29 years.

“I raised my kids here,” she said.

“When I first moved here, I started out as the sales and marketing director for what was then the Red Lion Inn and Casino,” Kerr said. “I was there for several years.”

Kerr was then recruited to the Fire Science Academy.

“I was a co-director at the Fire Science Academy for a couple years. Then Mr. McClaskey called me back and requested I become his CEO of all his properties. I came back in February of 2001. I was over his hotels in Elko, Winnemucca Wyoming and Bishop, California. Plus, we had the airline, Casino Express.”

Kerr went on to buy the Eleventh Street Deli. Simultaneously, she looked for investors and found them to build the Marriott Hotel. She is still a silent partner with the Marriott.

“During that time the sheriff, Dale Lotspeich, talked with me about becoming involved with the Community Emergency Response Team and then applying for a position with the sheriff’s office as their office manager,” Kerr said.

She then became the County Emergency Manager. She was with the County for about eight years.

“Then Jessie Barr, the president of the Spring Creek Association, talked to me about an offer to come out with them for a few years,” Kerr said.

That was right about the time Covid-19 hit and she was “lent out” back to the County to help with tsetting up Covid management.

“From January to August I was kind of doing two jobs,” she said. “I was running as the interim emergency manager because they did not have one and then still working at the association.”

She has been at the SCA since that time.

Kerr said rebuilding after two years of Covid will be a challenge, but she is very optimistic.

“I think that is what this Mining Expo is all about,” she said. “We have 380 vendors who have come back and five local vendors with food trucks. As far as rebuilding they started last year and this is just working on that.”

Kerr said she has a 90-day plan. The first 30 days will be devoted to learning the ropes, and getting to know her coworkers, the expectations of the board and what community members want. After that, she will start looking at a strategic plan and work toward it.

“There are a lot of new opportunities for venues and working together in collaboration is the key right now because everyone is trying to get back on their feet,” Kerr said. “[I want to] try to look at expanding those events. If we have a bull sale at the fairgrounds, maybe we can work with them and bring in tractors and farming goods. I am looking forward to working with these organizations.”

“This is the community focal point,” Kerr said. “This is where a lot of events started. Halloween Highway, the science fairs, concerts, and I know we and other locations are expanding with new locations and events, but that is where that collaboration needs to be.”

“I am just really excited to put my feet on the ground and start running,” Kerr said. “Katie has been wonderful and has been mentoring me and showing me all the ropes. I am very impressed with what she has had on her plate. She has done a phenomenal job.”

“The pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges for the travel, tourism, meetings and events industry, which impacted Elko as well as the rest of the State,” said ECVA Board Chairman David Zornes. “Katie has done an exceptional job in the midst of the obstacles she has had to overcome. She will be greatly missed, and we wish her the best.”

Kerr said she is always interested in what the community likes. She wants to hear about their ideas and priorities. “When we start our strategic plan, I hope to have some community meetings to listen to what they think.”

“Annette is going to do a great job,” said Neddenriep. “This is just another great opportunity for the organization to continue the recovery, post-pandemic. I know Annette’s going to do a great job of leading it through its next phase of operation and ongoing success.”

--

Festival of Trees 2021:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.