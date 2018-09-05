ELKO – One new fire was reported Tuesday northwest of Carlin while two others remain active. The Mine Fire has burned 250 acres north of the Rossi Mine. Seven engines, two bulldozers and one helicopter are on the scene, and the fire is 50 percent contained. The cause is under investigation.
The Gance Fire, which has impacted the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, was still zero percent contained but its progress was held to 4,500 acres.
“The Gance Fire got close to the Saval Ranch but with a concerted effort from our firefighters we were able to put structure protection in place,” said Incident Commander Billy Britt.
Progress on containment is expected Wednesday,
“We really hit the fire hard today and took advantage of available aviation and ground resources,” Britt said.
The Owl Creek Fire in the Ruby Mountains was holding at 1,070 acres and is now 95 percent contained. Management was being returned to the local unit and fire staff will continue to patrol and monitor the fire.
“Areas of the fire may have pockets of vegetation that could be holding heat and occasional smoke may be visible from the nearby town of Spring Creek,” reported the U.S. Forest Service. “Smoldering vegetation may remain within the fire perimeter. Please do not report the smoke, we will have firefighters patrolling the area.”
The Goshute Cave Fire straddling Elko and White Pine counties is 55 percent contained after burning 30,971 acres.
