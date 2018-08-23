Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELKO – Three new fires started Thursday afternoon in the Elko area, including one that has burned 2,500 to 3,000 acres 10 miles south of Carlin.

The County Line Fire was zero percent contained Thursday night. Rough terrain limited bulldozer and engine access.

Another fire south of Carlin burned an estimated 15 acres and was 75 percent contained.

The cause of both blazes was under investigation.

A fire earlier in the day burned less than five acres off Hopi Street in the White Rock area northeast of Elko. It was 100 percent controlled.

