ELKO – Three new fires started Thursday afternoon in the Elko area, including one that has burned 2,500 to 3,000 acres 10 miles south of Carlin.
The County Line Fire was zero percent contained Thursday night. Rough terrain limited bulldozer and engine access.
Another fire south of Carlin burned an estimated 15 acres and was 75 percent contained.
The cause of both blazes was under investigation.
A fire earlier in the day burned less than five acres off Hopi Street in the White Rock area northeast of Elko. It was 100 percent controlled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.