New fire south of Elko County

ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to the west and east.

The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely has burned an estimated 600 acres. It was reported around 11 a.m. Friday.

“The wind-driven fire is burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain within and outside the Beaky Peak Wilderness, consuming pinyon-pine and juniper, brush, and grass,” stated Eastern Nevada Interagency fire dispatch. “There is no immediate threat to private property or structures. Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.”

The blaze is being fought with six engines, three water tenders and a bulldozer. Two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and a Type 3 helicopter are providing aerial support. Three Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews and one Type 1 hand crew were en route.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District, and private contractors are assisting the BLM. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

To the west, the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park was threatened by a fire that has burned about 1,590 acres.

To the east, a wildfire that started south of Tooele, Utah, was threatening structures, forced evacuations and possibly damaged a small town's water system, Fox News 13 in Salt Lake City reported. The fire in "very steep rugged terrain" has burned 2,300-2,500 acres with no estimate of containment.

Smoke in northeastern Nevada was coming from fires in Yosemite, according to airnow.gov, while smoke from the White Pine County blaze was mostly drifting into northern Utah.