New fire station for Lamoille

Last year, John Robert Sustacha donated four acres of land to be used as the site.

“This property is located along Lamoille Highway across from the old school house, and is a perfect location for a fire station,” de Braga said.

“LVFD members were prepared to begin fundraising for a new station based on our designs,” de Braga said. “During this process we learned that Elko County collects a tax that is specific for building fire stations, and we approached them about funding. They were happy to see that we were moving along quite rapidly in our process and moved us to the top of the list for funding.”

ZGA was hired by the county as the architect. Estimated cost of the approved design was $1.3 million.

The lowest bid received, however, was $1,880,574 from Schell Creek Construction. Ormaza Construction bid $1,958,047, and Michael Clay Corp. $2,029.930.

“The County Commissioners will decide at their May 20 meeting to accept or reject the bids, so the LVFD is attempting to raise $380,574,” de Braga said. “If we are successful they will award the bid to the low bidder.”

DeBraga said commissioners could postpone their decision until the following meeting, but that would only delay the project.

The target date for completing the station is Nov. 1.

