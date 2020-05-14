New fire station for Lamoille

ELKO – Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department members are hoping county commissioners will award a bid next week for a new fire station in Lamoille.
The department began pursuing the task of building a new station two years ago, according to Joe de Braga, secretary and treasurer for the organization.
“Our current station is an old garage next to the Lamoille School House. It holds two apparatus (a fire truck and a water tender), but we currently have five apparatus,” said de Braga. “Three are kept at local ranches, which don’t meet the requirement for them to be in a heated building.
De Braga said Elko County will be providing the Lamoille VFD with a new Type 3 apparatus (wildland fire truck) and a new water tender in 2021.
“Neither will fit in the current station, so we began designing a facility to help meet our needs,” he said.
“We also met with our Insurance Services Office agent and learned that our insurance rating for the Lamoille area is currently a “10” which is the worst possible rating,” said de Braga. “The ISO didn’t even know that Lamoille had a fire department. By adding new apparatus and building a new station, the rating for the Lamoille area should improve significantly, which will lower insurance costs for residents and businesses within five miles of the new station.”
Last year, John Robert Sustacha donated four acres of land to be used as the site.
“This property is located along Lamoille Highway across from the old school house, and is a perfect location for a fire station,” de Braga said.
“LVFD members were prepared to begin fundraising for a new station based on our designs,” de Braga said. “During this process we learned that Elko County collects a tax that is specific for building fire stations, and we approached them about funding. They were happy to see that we were moving along quite rapidly in our process and moved us to the top of the list for funding.”
ZGA was hired by the county as the architect. Estimated cost of the approved design was $1.3 million.
The lowest bid received, however, was $1,880,574 from Schell Creek Construction. Ormaza Construction bid $1,958,047, and Michael Clay Corp. $2,029.930.
“The County Commissioners will decide at their May 20 meeting to accept or reject the bids, so the LVFD is attempting to raise $380,574,” de Braga said. “If we are successful they will award the bid to the low bidder.”
DeBraga said commissioners could postpone their decision until the following meeting, but that would only delay the project.
The target date for completing the station is Nov. 1.
