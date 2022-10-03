New GBC Foundation team excited for the future

ELKO – The Great Basin College Foundation has a new team of eager faces to begin the 2022-2023 school year.

The Foundation has a long history cultivating and managing community resources to benefit the students and programs at Great Basin College.

The Foundation has expanded its team to include Karrie Barrett, Hillary Fruge, and a returning teammate Kelli Baker.

“Our team is thrilled to be kicking off this school year,” said Barrett. “We have so many upcoming projects and opportunities including the Mining Center for Excellence. It has been wonderful settling into the Elko area and Hillary, Kelli, and I are excited to continue getting to know the community and building relationships with partners and donors.”

Barrett joined the Great Basin College Foundation in January 2022 as the Executive Director after a five-year tenure as the Executive Director of Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City. Barrett has over fifteen years of marketing and public relations experience across various industries. In April, Barrett accepted a promotion to her current role as Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications. She earned her Master’s in Business Administration from West Texas A&M University in August 2022.

Baker is returning to the Foundation after her previous two-year tenure from 2019-2021. She brings a wealth of knowledge back to the foundation including history of the Foundation and record keeping.

Fruge joined the Foundation in August as the Associate Director of Development. Her background includes three years of experience in higher education at Utah State University. She has more than a decade of experience in event planning, public relations, and social media. Fruge is an Elko-native and an alumnus from Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno.

“It is really wonderful to be back in Nevada and getting to reconnect with so many familiar faces,” said Fruge. “Great Basin College has been a strength in our community through educating many individuals, developing a strong work force, and providing many services to rural Nevada. I am excited to join the team in supporting students and programs as well as Nevada communities.”