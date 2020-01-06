New housing developments coming to Elko

ELKO – Building valuations in the city were up slightly in 2019 and two new townhouse developments were being planned as 2020 began.
The Elko Planning Commission agenda for Jan. 7 includes a public hearing for possible action on a conditional use permit for Kelly Builders LLC to build a townhome development called The Town Homes at Ruby View. Planners will consider a tentative map for the 10 townhomes to be built on 1.297 acres on the south side of Indian View Heights at the southern end of Griswold Drive.
The commission also will look at a rezoning request on four acres at the south side of North Fifth Street across from Mary Way for more townhomes. Koinonia Development LP is planning this project called Mountain View Town Homes. There are 44 lots.
Shelby Archuleta, planning technician for the Elko Planning Department, provided a list of other subdivisions under way or planned for 2020. These include:
• Orchard Cove, unit 2 – south extension of Colt Drive
• Cambridge Estates – 35 lots on the northeastern corner of Celtic Way and El Armuth Drive
• Copper Trails Phase 2, unit 1 – nine lots at the northwestern extension of Mittry Avenue onto Quartz and Platinum Drive
• Tower Hill, unit 3 – 27 lots at the extension of Deerfield Way onto Chukar Drive
You have free articles remaining.
• Ruby Mountain Peaks – 45 lots at the southeastern corner of the intersection of Jennings Way and Bluffs Avenue
The list also includes Elko West Properties LLC’s apartment complex on the south side of Errecart Boulevard, across from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital; The Stage Door bar at 303 Third St.; and KLB Enterprises LLC’s plans for a bar at 548 Commercial St.
Building valuations for the year just ending totaled a little more than $48.7 million -- a little higher than 2018 figures -- while the number of single-family homes built was down in 2019.
“Development in 2019 was fairly comparable to 2018, with both residential and commercial projects,” said Michele Rambo, development manager for the city, who also predicts a similar level of construction in the new year.
“Based on development applications that we have gotten in the past few weeks we anticipate that residential subdivision development will continue this coming year at about the same level as last year. We are not seeing any large-scale commercial developments coming in the next few months, so we may see a dip this year in that area,” she said on Jan. 3.
Valuations for 2018 totaled a little under $46.31 million and permit fees for the year were a little less than $946,159, according to the City of Elko Building Department.
Figures show 48 single-family homes constructed in the city in 2019, down from 59 the prior year. There was one manufactured home foundation built in 2019, none in 2018, and there were no multi-family dwellings or duplexes built in 2019 or 2018.
In the past five years, the highest number of residences built was 74 in 2015, but the most single homes built in the city in recent years was 98 in 2013.
The highest valuation of projects in the last five years was in 2015, at $50.94 million. The lowest was $20.9 million in 2016, according to figures provided by Kara Vera, technical assistant for the Elko Building Department.