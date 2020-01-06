New housing developments coming to Elko

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Ruby Mountain Peaks – 45 lots at the southeastern corner of the intersection of Jennings Way and Bluffs Avenue

The list also includes Elko West Properties LLC’s apartment complex on the south side of Errecart Boulevard, across from Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital; The Stage Door bar at 303 Third St.; and KLB Enterprises LLC’s plans for a bar at 548 Commercial St.

Building valuations for the year just ending totaled a little more than $48.7 million -- a little higher than 2018 figures -- while the number of single-family homes built was down in 2019.

“Development in 2019 was fairly comparable to 2018, with both residential and commercial projects,” said Michele Rambo, development manager for the city, who also predicts a similar level of construction in the new year.

“Based on development applications that we have gotten in the past few weeks we anticipate that residential subdivision development will continue this coming year at about the same level as last year. We are not seeing any large-scale commercial developments coming in the next few months, so we may see a dip this year in that area,” she said on Jan. 3.