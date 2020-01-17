New legislation would ban oil leasing on public land with little to no potential for development

Cortez Masto’s legislation does not go that far. It is geared toward limiting speculation.

Oil and gas leasing on public land occurs across the West. In many cases, federal auctions for oil and gas are competitive, and developers want what the BLM is offering. But speculation has been documented outside of Nevada with some developers obtaining low-cost lease deals.

A top oil industry lobbyist has argued Nevada is an outlier with “bad actors” derailing the process.

The legislation proposes a ban on oil and gas leasing on public land where there is zero to low oil potential. Under the bill, a parcel’s prospects for development would be determined based on a study known as a Reasonably Foreseeable Development Scenario, crafted with a public comment period.

“If Congress wants to tackle government waste, this is a good place to start,” Sharon Buccino, a director of lands for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement on Thursday. “Leasing lands that have little chance to be productive is a waste of agency time and money — especially when these lands could be used instead for recreation and conservation.”

There are several exceptions to the moratorium.