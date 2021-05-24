New mask rules spark student protest at Liberty Peak

Second-grader Grayson Baldwin said he thought fifth-graders should be allowed to take their masks off, as well as other students.

“Kids that have special needs need to breathe, but they can’t because they have their mask on,” Baldwin said.

Fifth-grader Addison Connelley echoed her classmate’s sentiments and observed that all the students mix throughout the day at lunch, recess and each other’s houses.

“We’re around each other, so there’s no point,” Connelley said.

All of the students hoped that word of their protest would spread to everyone, such as local and state leaders, including the school board and the governor.

According to Strozzi’s mother, Michelle, her daughter came home when the new mandate was issued and she wanted to organize a protest. In support, Michelle called other parents and bought poster boards to make signs.

“I told her I would help get the word out and let her speak her mind on what she sees as unfair,” Michelle said. But she also told her daughter that those decisions were not from the school itself.