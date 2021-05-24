New mask rules spark student protest at Liberty Peak

SPRING CREEK – “Unfair.”
That was the word some children at Liberty Peak Elementary used on Monday afternoon when they participated in a protest to draw attention to new mask guidelines, exempting children 9 years old and younger but keeping them on fourth- and fifth-graders.
Students from 15 families held up signs reading “no more masks” to parents and buses leaving Liberty Peak after school, less than a week after the Elko County School District issued revised guidelines taken from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Directive 045.
In a letter to the community written by Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson on May 18, she referred to the Directive and CDC recommendations that relaxed all-day face coverings for most elementary children and people 16- years and older who have been fully vaccinated.
Fifth-grader Niabe Strozzi said she thought the new guidelines were “unfair” because she and some of her classmates have siblings in younger grades and live together.
“We live in the same house, we sleep in the same house, and we eat at the same dinner table,” Strozzi said.
Other children, like fifth-grader Haylie Schwab and her sister, second-grader Brookleyn, said they also didn’t understand why only two grades had to keep the masks on, but everyone else — teachers included — could take them off.
Second-grader Grayson Baldwin said he thought fifth-graders should be allowed to take their masks off, as well as other students.
“Kids that have special needs need to breathe, but they can’t because they have their mask on,” Baldwin said.
Fifth-grader Addison Connelley echoed her classmate’s sentiments and observed that all the students mix throughout the day at lunch, recess and each other’s houses.
“We’re around each other, so there’s no point,” Connelley said.
All of the students hoped that word of their protest would spread to everyone, such as local and state leaders, including the school board and the governor.
According to Strozzi’s mother, Michelle, her daughter came home when the new mandate was issued and she wanted to organize a protest. In support, Michelle called other parents and bought poster boards to make signs.
“I told her I would help get the word out and let her speak her mind on what she sees as unfair,” Michelle said. But she also told her daughter that those decisions were not from the school itself.
“We discussed that this isn’t the principal’s decision. This is more of the school board, the superintendent and the governor because it all comes down from him.”
Michelle also noted this was the first time she and her family had pushed back on mandates and guidelines issued during the pandemic.
“Me and my kids have followed every mandate that has been directed to us, but this one just doesn’t make any sense,” Michelle said. “We’re having a hard time explaining this one to our children.”
Grayson and Addison’s mother, Devin Baldwin, also supported her children during the protest, noting that Grayson’s older siblings thought it was not fair that he was excluded from masks when they are not.
“I feel that it’s pointless that if the kids can be so close, but just because you’re a year or two older, you still have to wear your mask,” she said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Since the school district released the revised guidelines last week, a group called the Parents of Elko County voiced their concerns about the latest directives and guidelines to come from the school district.
The Liberty Peak protest was organized by students and unaffiliated with the Parents of Elko County.