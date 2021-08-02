New mudslides close Lamoille Canyon

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon has been closed until further notice, following heavy rains that sent mud and rocks over the road at nine different spots.

Slides above Thomas Canyon kept the road closed for about two hours on Friday while county and state crews worked to clear a path for traffic. No one was trapped or injured.

Additional slides on Sunday sent more mud across the road. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure late Sunday, and evacuated campers from Thomas Canyon around 11 p.m.

“We had a mudslide that jeopardized the integrity of the road,” said Undersheriff Justin Ames. “We were concerned that they would be trapped in the campground.”

Major slides occurred above and below Thomas Canyon. The worst slide appeared to be just above the Lions Club campground, Ames said.

Hikers typically drive to the top of the canyon and park at Road’s End, where they can access the Ruby Crest Trail. Ames said a narrow path has been cleared to allow room for any vehicles that need to leave the upper canyon.

He said the U.S. Forest Service has taken over traffic control until they can get an engineer to examine the road.