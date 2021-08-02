New mudslides close Lamoille Canyon

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon has been closed until further notice, following heavy rains that sent mud and rocks over the road at nine different spots.
Slides above Thomas Canyon kept the road closed for about two hours on Friday while county and state crews worked to clear a path for traffic. No one was trapped or injured.
Additional slides on Sunday sent more mud across the road. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure late Sunday, and evacuated campers from Thomas Canyon around 11 p.m.
“We had a mudslide that jeopardized the integrity of the road,” said Undersheriff Justin Ames. “We were concerned that they would be trapped in the campground.”
Major slides occurred above and below Thomas Canyon. The worst slide appeared to be just above the Lions Club campground, Ames said.
Hikers typically drive to the top of the canyon and park at Road’s End, where they can access the Ruby Crest Trail. Ames said a narrow path has been cleared to allow room for any vehicles that need to leave the upper canyon.
He said the U.S. Forest Service has taken over traffic control until they can get an engineer to examine the road.
Small rockslides are not uncommon on the road after heavy rains, but there haven’t been any recent slides of this magnitude.
Earlier this summer, work was completed on resealing the 12-mile scenic byway.
The Charleston/Jarbidge Road (County Road 748) is also currently closed due to a mudslide and washouts approximately 36 miles from Mountain City Highway and approximately 16.5 miles from the Charleston Reservoir. There was no word on when those repairs will be complete.
On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a flash flood on the south side of South Fork Reservoir.
“It was initially reported a vehicle was washed off the roadway and a person was climbing out of the vehicle’s sunroof,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the unoccupied vehicle about a mile south of the causeway on Lower South Fork Road. It was off the road and surrounded by water.
“It was determined no one was injured, just a bit scared as they found themselves being swept off the roadway,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Crews were continuing to work on the road Monday mostly the gravel section, although the paved section near the turn of Lucky Nugget is also needing some repair. The work should be completed by Tuesday afternoon.
Two weather systems pushed moisture into northern Nevada Friday through Sunday, bringing heavy rain to the Ruby Mountains, Spring Creek and surrounding areas.
Elko received half an inch of rain on Sunday. The record for the date is 1.5 inches, set in 1901.
Thunderstorm activity has moved to the east, with only a 10% chance of isolated storms Monday in Elko County.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for dry weather. Highs will climb back above the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back to the lower 90s through the end of the week.