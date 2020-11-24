New murals go up at The Igloo Rec Center

Vílchez, a native of Nicaragua, was responsible for the artistic direction of the murals.

“Since it is a recreation center where kids go and do a lot of different sports, we wanted to incorporate that in the design,” he said. “I usually am an abstract painter, but I always try to incorporate, even if it is an abstract way or stylized way, some key element.”

Burwell said the murals have gone above and beyond his expectations.

“I had a picture in my mind of what they were going to do and this is definitely better than I expected it to be,” he said. “It is pretty darn first class as far as I am concerned.”

Cora Rose, who forms the other half of the Art We There Yet team said that the coronavirus pandemic had forced the pair to completely change their plans and focus on painting murals, which is something that can be done in a socially distanced way.

Vílchez said that growing up in Nicaragua, it was normal to see people from other countries doing volunteer work in his hometown, and he is excited to have the opportunity to give something back.

“We volunteer to teach music workshops in schools, painting workshops, painting murals,” he said.