New murals go up at The Igloo Rec Center

ELKO — As the Igloo Rec Center continues to work on improvement projects, the latest addition to the building comes in the form of two colorful murals depicting athletes in action.
Painted last week, the murals are the result of a partnership between Nevada Gold Mines and an art project known as “Art We There Yet.” Founded by artist José Luis Vílchez and songwriter Cora Rose, the project involves a four-year journey that will take them to 23 counties across The Americas on board a former school bus that has been converted into a rolling art and recording studio.
Matt Burwell, president of The Igloo, 1515 Silver St., said the murals make a great addition to the center as it continues to expand.
“We are trying to do some things to spruce the place up, and (Nevada Gold Mines) are aware of all of our efforts,” he said. “It was Alyssa Wood that originally made contact and asked if we would be interested, and obviously we were extremely interested.”
Burwell said Nevada Gold Mines uses the recreation center for its mine rescue training and has been very supportive of the nonprofit facility.
The project included two murals, one inside the facility that features vibrant colors and sports, including hockey, baseball and soccer. The mural on the outside of the building is scheduled to be completed next spring, when the weather warms up.
Vílchez, a native of Nicaragua, was responsible for the artistic direction of the murals.
“Since it is a recreation center where kids go and do a lot of different sports, we wanted to incorporate that in the design,” he said. “I usually am an abstract painter, but I always try to incorporate, even if it is an abstract way or stylized way, some key element.”
Burwell said the murals have gone above and beyond his expectations.
“I had a picture in my mind of what they were going to do and this is definitely better than I expected it to be,” he said. “It is pretty darn first class as far as I am concerned.”
Cora Rose, who forms the other half of the Art We There Yet team said that the coronavirus pandemic had forced the pair to completely change their plans and focus on painting murals, which is something that can be done in a socially distanced way.
Vílchez said that growing up in Nicaragua, it was normal to see people from other countries doing volunteer work in his hometown, and he is excited to have the opportunity to give something back.
“We volunteer to teach music workshops in schools, painting workshops, painting murals,” he said.
While sometimes the pair will fund a project for an underserved area themselves, other times local businesses or individuals will become involved and sponsor a project.
Alyssa Wood, head of communities and corporate affairs for Nevada Gold Mines, said the company had a chance encounter with Vílchez and Rose and decided to see if they could bring them to Elko.
“I think they were in Idaho beforehand and when they were finishing up the project they planned to travel through Nevada, so we coordinated schedules and they were able to make it,” Wood said.
“The corporate social responsibility team at NGM was able to help out on that indoor mural. It was certainly a fun day in the office for all of us,” she added.
Burwell said the Igloo Rec Center is working on building a refrigerated ice rink and expanding the recreation opportunities it can provide for the people of Elko County, and the art is perfectly in line with that mission.
The Igloo Rec Center does not receive funding assistance from the city, county or state, and relies on charitable donations and volunteers to operate.
“The place essentially was built from nothing into what it is today,” he said.
The facility is utilized by families and local sports teams, and even hosts a family skate night, which the coronavirus pandemic has currently put on hold.
“There are a lot of people in Elko that make use of our facility,” Burwell said.
For more information about Art We There Yet, visit https://artwethereyet.com/blog.
