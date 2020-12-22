 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New owners at H&H Automotive
0 comments
top story

New owners at H&H Automotive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
His & Hers Automotive

His & Hers Automotive owners Landon Joseph and Pamela Greene cut a ribbon at their Idaho Street repair shop.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- His & Hers Automotive at 1391 Idaho St. has new owners.

H&H Automotive has been around since 1998, but in September of 2020 Landon Joseph and Pamela Greene took over.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We pride ourselves on being dependable, providing honest car care advice and top-notch customer service," they said. "We are proud that many of our customers come to us through word of mouth because our reputation is built on honesty and dependability.

"As an auto repair shop, we love that we can help people, cheer them on through life, and make sure our customers' vehicles are in the best shape to meet their needs and achieve their goals. We also love getting to know other independent auto repair shop owners, so we can share experiences and knowledge."

The business can be reached at 775-753-8878.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic
Local

Mission Possible: Local youths ‘tackle’ pandemic

While many said it was impossible or wrong, Spring Creek parents and players managed to pull off a safe travel football season and a trio of players earned roster spots on Team Utah and are competing at the Football University National Championships, in Naples, Florida.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allan Stefka, Elko County School District Clerk of Works - Dec.9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News